Thomas A. Gallagher, Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Hennessy); loving father of Thomas J. (Denise), Mary C. and Brian P. (Lauren); devoted grandfather of Michael, Kelly, Shea, Matthew, Kevin, Elizabeth, Kendall, Reilly and Megan; dearest brother of the late William P. (Carole) Gallagher; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487, to St. Francis of Assisi Church 15050 S Wolf Rd. Orland Park Il 60462. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Donation in Thomas's name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019