A.J. Hill, 67, of Buffalo Grove; loving husband of 38 years to Ellen (nee O'Harra); loving father to Virginia and August John Norris (Hannah) Hill, IV; beloved brother to Skyring (David) Price, and Thorne Hill. Mr. Hill worked as an operations manager for G-Cor Automotive Corporation in Elk Grove Village, and previously worked for American Automotive Parts (AAP) in Niles. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 pm until the 7 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Lambs Farm at lambsfarm.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020