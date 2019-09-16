Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Ave.
Glencoe, IL
A. Lee Sacks, age 85, of Winnetka, graduated from Marshall High School in 1951 and DePaul University in 1955; served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Post Korean Conflict; Lee was President of Sacks and Sacks Insurance until it was sold to JMB Realty Corp in 1971. He enjoyed a long successful career at JMB Realty and JMB Insurance; beloved husband to the love of his life Elise, nee Gutter, they have been married for 61 years; loving father of Michael (Cari) Sacks and Kenny (Julie) Sacks; adored Papa of Rachel, Benjamin, Chloe, Jonah and Phoebe Sacks; cherished brother of the late Miriam (late Jack) Sacks; dear brother-in-law of the late Larry (Carole) Gutter; treasured uncle and a large extended family who loved Lee like a dad or grandfather. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
