|
|
Dr. A Tom Petropulos age 69 of Palos Hills, IL died peacefully Wednesday evening September 18th, 2019 outside by his garden he loved with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Katherine Petropulos for over 35 years. Loving father of Elliot, Peter, Steven, and Yanni. Dear brother of Georgia (Tom) Christopoulos, the late Patricia (Aleko) Loukas, and Anastasia (George) Georgiopoulos. Devoted son of the late Elias and Maria Petropulos. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. "Athanasios" as he was born, grew up a subsistence farmer in a mountain village in southern Greece. He grew up loving the land, his horses, the food he grew, and the hard work it all required. He carried these loves with him when he immigrated to America with his family at age 18. Within days, he was working and learning English in school. Tom grew to love America and talked about the "American fairness" that recognized his hard work. His relentless focus and desire enabled him to be accepted to medical school four years later, eventually becoming one of the first cardiac electrophysiologists in Chicago. He founded the Christ Hospital program of cardiac electrophysiology and the group, Consultants in Cardiology and Electrophysiology. Tom grew the group from a single physician into an 11-physician practice with 70 employees that continues his guiding principle of treating patients as if they are family members, with love and respect. He loved his patient practice and emphasized ethical, non-wasteful, medical care. Tom loved the education that changed his life. He encouraged and promoted education with his time, resources, and many philanthropic endeavors. His bravery and honesty in his battle with ALS was unforgettable. When asked, "Why did it have to be you" he replied in kind "why not me?" He was a man with a big heart. A hard working man from a foreign country fueled by the love and strong values his village parents and life instilled in him. Visitation will take place Monday September 23rd from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the Trisagion Service at 6:30 PM at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills Illinois 60465. There will also be visitation Monday morning at Church from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 AM. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. Interment Bethania Cemetery Justice Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. For info please call 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 and www.Orricofuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019