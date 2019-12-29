Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Aaron Paul Brill, 91. Beloved husband of Beatrice nee Christenholz. Loving father of Francine (Dov "Dubi") Fishel, Melissa (Michael Finger) Stevens and Debra (Bruce) Kaufman. Cherished grandfather of Daphna (Mitchell), Gilead (Jen), Carin (Jordan), Joshua (Amber), Adam (Michelle), Zoe, Ari and Lee. Proud Great-grandfather of Naomi and Eli, and Asher. Dear brother of Elaine (the late Jack) Rosenthal. Service Tuesday, 2:00 pm at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Private burial was held at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Israel Cancer Research Fund, (ICRF) 1 Northfield Plaza, Suite 235, Northfield, IL 60093 www.icrfonline.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
