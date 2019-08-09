Home

Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
5800 N. Ravenswood
Chicago, IL
Aaron Budnick Obituary
Ari Budnick, 60, of Chicago, died unexpectedly on August 6, 2019. Brother of Devora Budnick (David Casalino) and uncle of his beloved niece, Kaila Casalino. Son of Rachel Budnick and Rabbi Chayim Budnick, both of blessed memory. Ari was a creative chef and party planner with a great sense of humor and a booming laugh that was infectious. His joyous, youthful spirit will be dearly remembered by his friends and family to whom he was deeply committed. Graveside service on Friday, August 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood in Chicago. May his memory be for a blessing. Donations in Ari's memory to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University are appreciated. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors. 773-588-6336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
