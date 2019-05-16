|
|
Aaron "Archie" Fogel. Beloved husband of Joyce Fogel nee Zolotar. Loving father of Chuck Fogel, Allen (Elizabeth) Fogel, Gail (Bruce) Pierce, and Barb (Jeff) Anderson. Proud grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 18. Dear brother of Reva (Manny) Lubelfeld, and the late Milton (Billie) and Hershey (survived by Audrey) Fogel. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Kate Fogel. Dear brother-in-law of Mark (Sheila) Zolotar. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Friday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Chabad Center in Rockford would be appreciated at www.ChabadRockford.com/donate. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019