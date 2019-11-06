Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Aaron Sak Obituary
Aaron Steven Sak, 82, of Scottsdale, AZ formerly of Highland Park, died peacefully Nov. 2nd in Scottsdale, beloved husband of Sharon, nee Gersten; wonderful father of Barry (Susan) and Lorel; proud Zayde of Andrea and Jamie; loving brother of Jerry (the late Barbara); dear uncle of Brian (Randi) Sak & Brian (Stacy) and Anthony Rothman. Chapel service 12:15 PM Friday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, AZ chapter (nationalmssociety.org) or the Bernard Weinger JCC (jccchicago.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
