|
|
Aaron Wishnoff, 95, February 10, 2020,of Homewood, IL, beloved husband of the late Ruth Wishnoff, nee Wilchins (2011); devoted father of Larry Wishnoff and Jory (Mary) Wishnoff; loving grandfather of Matthew Wishnoff. Veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Air Force. Funeral Service Thursday, February 13, 11 a.m. at WESTLAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL, with interment following. Rabbi Carmit Harari, officiating. Please visit AARON WISHNOFF BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPEL-Southtown Jewish Directors. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020