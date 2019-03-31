(nee Johnson) Davis, 88, of Chicago was born July 11, 1930, the youngest child of Emil Johnson and Abbey (nee Ward) Johnson. She died peacefully at hospital on March 27, 2019. Abbey was the loving mother of Laurence (Oksana) Davis and Arthur Davis; cherished grandmother of Ronnie Davis and Sasha Davis; and fond aunt and great-aunt to many. She was a graduate of the School of Journalism at the University of Illinois and went on to become a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and freelance reporter for many other publications, as well as the long-time Public Relations Director for the Chicago Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. All who knew Abbey will miss her warmth and sense of humor, and her enthusiastic involvement in causes important to her. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Irving Park Lutheran Church, 3938 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Rosehill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Irving Park Lutheran Church, 3938 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary