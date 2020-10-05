Abe Zlatin, age 98, Beloved husband of the late Blanche Lois Zlatin,, nee Zimmerman; loving father of Iris Glenn, Susan (Mark) Cohen, & Cheryl (Dr. Leon) Kosek; loving grandfather of R. Joshua Glenn, Holly (Michael) Hommey, Jon Levin (Catherine Lind), Joseph Kosek, Andrew Kosek, & Debra Kosek (Jeff Russell); loving great grandfather of Avi & Ariel Levin, Bethany & Breyden Russell; dear brother of the late Sarah (Max) Blieman, Jeanette (Oscar) Starker, Sam (Bernice) Zlatin & Florence (Murry) Kaufman; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; loving companion of Cornell, Honey, Yuki, & generations of adored pets. Veteran of World War II including battles in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, Central Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars & the French Legion of Honor Medal. Services expected to be Tuesday October 6th at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery-Ellwood, IL. For day and time of service, and to watch the funeral live, or after the service occurs go to Abe's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
. Donations to PAWS of Tinley Park, www.pawstinleypark.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824