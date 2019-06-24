Abraham J. Shapiro, D.D.S. passed away surrounded by his family on June 23, 2019. He was born 12/08/1920 in Mendota Illinois. Son of the late Hymen & Mindel. Abe grew up in Mendota and was a star athlete in football, baseball and track but especially football, where he was recruited by several colleges. Graduated from the University of Illinois dental school in 1944. He served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean conflict. He married Vivian Weitz in 1944 and they remained married for 74 wonderful years. Abe had a very successful and fulfilling dental practice until his retirement in 1990. After that he enjoyed playing golf and bridge but most of all his kids and especially his grandkids. Former member of Twinn Orchard CC, and the American and Illinois Dental Association. He is survived by his wife Vivian; sons Marc (Cherry) and Bruce (Juli); grandchildren Darcy, Samantha, Mitch and Teddy; many nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by his parents as well as his siblings, Molly, Sam, Harry, David and Bernice. Abe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; he will be missed by all. Graveside service Tuesday 10AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (www.nationalpcf.org) or JUF (www.juf.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary