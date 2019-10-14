Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road)
Buffalo Grove, IL
Abraham L. Bottner Obituary
Abraham L. Bottner. Beloved husband of the late Jody Bottner and previously married to Sandy Bottner (David Kostuck). Loving father of Ross (Nancy) Bottner and Adam Bottner. Proud grandfather of Sarah (Vic) Bondi, Alison Bottner, Sam Bottner, Aaron Bottner and Max Bottner. Adored son of the late Milton and Sylvia, Dear brother of the late Joe (Ellen) Bottner. Service Wednesday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment to immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva, Wi. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory to the . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
