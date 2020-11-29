Rabbi Abraham Abe Sharp. Loving husband of Ronna L. Sharp nee Glickman. Beloved father of Joe (Shira) Sharp, Ahava (Shragi) Feldman, Penina (Chaim) Taub and Meir (Dina) Sharp. Proud grandfather of many. Dear brother of Edie (Yosef) Davis. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Avenue. Chicago, Illinois 60645, www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org
or to Congregation Khal Chasidim, 6756 North Richmond Street, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.Khalchasidim.org
. To view the funeral, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com