Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church
2841 Clark Road
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham Vinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abraham Vinson Obituary
Mr. Abraham Vinson passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 8:35pm at Gary Methodist Hospital North Lake. He was employed at United Airlines for 36 years and was Military Veteran. He was proceeded in death by his brothers John (Killa), Leon, Willie, Arguestlar, Jackie, Rayfield and Robert Vinson. Sisters Margarita, Mary, Martha, and Hattie Vinson. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Doris Vinson of 44 years, his son Derrick and daughter Nicole Vinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday July 26, 2019 from 12noon -8:00 p.m. with the family hour from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Guy and Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church 2841 Clark Road Gary, Indiana. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now