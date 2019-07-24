|
|
Mr. Abraham Vinson passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 8:35pm at Gary Methodist Hospital North Lake. He was employed at United Airlines for 36 years and was Military Veteran. He was proceeded in death by his brothers John (Killa), Leon, Willie, Arguestlar, Jackie, Rayfield and Robert Vinson. Sisters Margarita, Mary, Martha, and Hattie Vinson. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Doris Vinson of 44 years, his son Derrick and daughter Nicole Vinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday July 26, 2019 from 12noon -8:00 p.m. with the family hour from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Guy and Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church 2841 Clark Road Gary, Indiana. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019