Ada Alicia Girón, age 83, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Julio Girón for a wonderful 22 years. Loving mother of Juan Manuel, Ada A., Carmencita E., Gladys Patricia, Julio Roberto, Alfonso Javier, and Lissie. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Ada was a businesswoman, founding Librerias Girón in 1957, within the Pilsen and Little Village community that transformed the book retail industry. Visitation 3 to 9pm Tues., Sept. 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet directly at St. Agnes of Bohemia Catholic Church, 2651 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago for 10am Mass Wed., Sept. 4th. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. For Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019