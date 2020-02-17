Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Ada Barach

Ada Barach nee Goldberg, Age 95

Beloved wife of the late Joe Barach. Adored mother of Penny Brown (Jeffrey Rappin) and Karen Shankman (Jim Fruehling). Proud grandmother of Beth Pfaff (Paul), Scott Brown (Jamie), Zachary Shankman, Jennifer Levy (Ed), Steve Rappin (Susan), Eric Rappin (Mary), Keith Fruehling (Amy), Chris Fruehling (Kim).

Special Bubby, Bua and Adabada to Bennett, Emma, Maddie, Olivia, Posy, Hadley, Joseph, Taylor, Sydney, Sam, Abby, Kate, and Rob. Baby sister of Lawrence and Beverly. Best friend of Rochelle Magid and Susan (Jerry) Murphy. Warm, generous, caring, and feisty, she made friends everywhere she went. Service Tuesday, 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org, or The New Israel Fund, 6 East 39th St, Suite 301, New York, NY 10016, www.nif.org/donate. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
