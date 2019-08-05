|
Ada Fritts, age 58, of Third Lake passed away on August 3, 2019 at Lake Forest Hospital. She was born in Highland Park on September 12, 1960 to the late Erasmo and Bertha Gonzales. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fritts, whom she married on May 13, 2000 in Sedona, AZ; her sister, Melinda Gonzales; many aunts and uncles; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Donations in Ada's name can be made to the MidWest Dachshund Rescue, www.mwdr.org. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019