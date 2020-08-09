Adah Weigand,90, born June 19, 1930, in Hamburg, New York, passed away on July 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Adah was a long time resident of Deerfield, IL, before moving to the Sedgebrook Senior Living facility in Lincolnshire, IL.Adah is survived by children Ken (Valerie), Jayne (Roy) Clark, and Ross (Dawn); grandchildren J R, Tricia, Emily, Eric and Ryan; sister Arlene (Rittman) Cook; and several nieces and nephews.Interment services at the Presbyterian Church in Deerfield will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church and the Patty Turner Center in Deerfield are welcomed.