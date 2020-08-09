1/
Adah Weigand
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adah Weigand,90, born June 19, 1930, in Hamburg, New York, passed away on July 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Adah was a long time resident of Deerfield, IL, before moving to the Sedgebrook Senior Living facility in Lincolnshire, IL.

Adah is survived by children Ken (Valerie), Jayne (Roy) Clark, and Ross (Dawn); grandchildren J R, Tricia, Emily, Eric and Ryan; sister Arlene (Rittman) Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment services at the Presbyterian Church in Deerfield will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church and the Patty Turner Center in Deerfield are welcomed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved