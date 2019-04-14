|
|
Adair B. Williams, nee Weinberg, 86. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; devoted mother of Irving Williams (Gail Michelson), Alexis Galvez, and Hugh Williams; cherished grandmother of William Galvez; dear sister of the late Cherie Coffey; caring daughter of the late Irv and Rose Weinberg; loving sister-in-law to the late Norman (late Ruth) Williams and the late Sheldon (late Shu) Williams; will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Adair was a life-long volunteer of many causes and an avid needle point artist. Graveside service Tuesday, April 16, 12 PM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , , or Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019