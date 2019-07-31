Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Winfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Winfield, IL
Adam D. Savikas


1971 - 2019
Adam D. Savikas Obituary
Adam David Savikas, age 47, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29 at his home in the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton. Adam was born in LaGrange to Barbara and Victor Savikas, and raised in Downers Grove along with his older sister and younger brother. Adam was always on the lookout for his next outdoor adventure, whether cycling, sailing, skiing or at his beloved Camp St. Croix. He attended college at Winona State University. Adam survived a near-fatal car accident in 1994, and for the next 25 years, showed us how to face adversity with bravery, courage, humor and grace. Adam was known by those around him as kind, thoughtful, adventurous and playful, and always finding ways to make life better for others. He was proud to be a 4th-degree Knight in the Winfield chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He will be remembered as a wonderful son, stepson, brother, and friend - and to his nieces and nephews he will always be "Uncle Trouble." Services will be held on Thursday August 1 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winfield, with a visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a mass at 11:30. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the DPCC Foundation (Memo: 2E) in Wheaton. funeral info www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
