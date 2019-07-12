Adam Driks July 3, 1961- June 6, 2019



Dr. Driks, age 57, was a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine since 1995. He was co-director of the Infectious Disease and Immunology Institute. Dr. Driks studied spore-forming bacteria, including Bacillus subtilis, Bacillus anthracis (the causal agent of anthrax) and Clostridium difficile. His research contributed to an understanding of the spore structures that contribute to their ability to survive extreme environments and the development of approaches for decontamination. Dr. Driks received a B.A in Biophysics at Columbia University in NYC and a PhD in Biology at Brandeis University. He did post-graduate studies at Harvard University. Dr. Driks was a dedicated teacher and mentor of Graduate and Medical students. While at Loyola, he was named the Scientist of the year in 2013 and Faculty Member of the Year in 2017 by the Graduate School. The cause of death was Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. He was pre-deceased by his parents Samuel and Shirley Driks. He is survived by his wife, Jean T. Greenberg. A Celebration of Life was held on July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to support a memorial lectureship to honor Dr. Driks can be made on line at www.luc.edu/stritch/giving. Under "Who is this gift in honor or memory of?" please indicate Dr. Adam Driks. Alternatively, a check can be made out to: Loyola University Chicago with a statement in the memo line that this is for "The Adam Driks Memorial Lectureship Fund" and sent to



Jennifer Bojorquez



Administrative Director



Department of Microbiology and Immunology



Loyola University Chicago



2160 S. First Avenue



CTRE Room 219



Maywood, IL 60153 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019