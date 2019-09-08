Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 W. 55th St.
Countryside, IL
View Map
Adam Janssen Obituary
Adam Janssen, of LaGrange Highlands; beloved husband of Kellie (nee Konopasek); proud and loving father of Emma & Jacob; loving son of Dale & the late Paula Janssen; dear brother of Derrick (Nicole) & Neil Janssen; loving uncle of Joshua, Cole, & Luke; friend of many. Visitation 2 to 9pm on Tuesday, September 10 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral service at 10am on Wednesday, September 11 at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will benefit the future educations of Adam's children, and are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
