|
|
Adam Jason Silver, 41. Beloved son of Deborah nee Kornbluth and Neal Silver. Loving brother of Mara Silver Schack (Daniel Schack). Adored uncle to Evan, Sydney, and Aliza Silver Schack. Nephew of Katherine Kornbluth (the late Alan Cohen). Cousin of Jason Kornbluth Cohen. He died after a valiant one and half year battle with cancer. Graduate of Drake University, Adam loved technology, video games and watching all Chicago sports, especially the Cubs on tv. He enjoyed viewing the latest movies and listening to his nieces and nephew read. Most of all he loved his family. Adam wished for donations to made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, . In order to keep everyone safe there will be a public memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020