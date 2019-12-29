|
Adam Kabel, 46, devoted son of Carole and the late Andrew Kabel; beloved brother of Scott (Christina) Kabel; loving uncle of Zoey and Hudson Kabel; cherished nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Adam touched many lives and will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Adam's memory may be made to The , . A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30th at 11:30 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019