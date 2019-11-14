|
Adam Kopp Jr. of Huntley, IL, passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 79. After years of failing health, he died with his beloved wife Kathy by his side.
Adam was born on August 5, 1940 in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia. Adam endured a difficult childhood. His family was placed in a Yugoslavian work camp from 1945-1948. In 1948, his father bought his family out of the camp and they immigrated to Heidingsfeld, Germany. Adam went to trade school as a metal worker before immigrating to America in 1959, at the age of 19. In September 1961, he married the love of his life, Kathy Hild. They lived together almost inseparably for over 58 years. They settled in Chicago and later moved to Palatine to raise their 2 children, Sonja and Walt.
Adam's talents as a welder were immediately recognized by his employers. He quickly earned a reputation as one of the best welders in the Chicagoland area. He developed the entrepreneurial spirit and founded several welding companies. In 1978, he started Kopp Welding, Inc. in Elk Grove Village, IL. The company still exists today and is now known as Chicago Welding and Fabrication. Adam's success was attributed to his relentless hard work and pure craftsman skills. He finally decided to settle down and retired in 2012 to enjoy life with his family.
Adam's favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting. He loved watching his grandkids play sports, sing, and dance. Soccer was his one true, favorite sport. He loved to watch and coach his son's youth soccer teams. Adam and Kathy loved to travel especially throughout Europe and Palm Springs, California. Adam's favorite time was to be with family and friends.
Adam broke the cycle of a bad childhood and became a great husband, father and grandfather ("Opa"). He was the strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and would drop anything to help at any time. His grandchildren always said he was the funniest person and he didn't even know it. Adam was a great husband and father who always took care of his wife and children. He was an endearing, inspiring and loving Opa to his 5 grandchildren.
A man who never cared much about himself and who, even in his final years, would say to his loved ones, "just take care of Oma when I'm gone." Adam was a strong, proud and great man. He is loved and will be missed by many! Adam worked hard and believed the promise of the American dream. That dream is still alive and he accomplished the American dream for himself and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Sonja (Tim) Moran, Walt (Ellen) Kopp; grandchildren, Dana Moran, Adam (Emily) Kopp, Taylor Moran, Griffin Kopp, Halle Kopp.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and 1 brother.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Pinecrest Golf Club at 11220 Algonquin Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 on Sunday, November 17. The memorial service will start at 11 am followed immediately by a celebration lunch buffet and open for all family and friends who can attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the - 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info(847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019