|
|
Adam Lipowicz, age 90, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Emilia nee Toczycki Lipowicz. Loving father of Mark (Ruth Friedlander) Lipowicz, Alice (Paul Rosenberg) Lipowicz, Catherine Sinturel, and the late Peter (Rachel Baker Lipowicz) Lipowicz. Dear grandfather of Adam, Ilana, Arden, Hana, Nissa, and Camille. Adoring great grandfather of Eli and Remy. Adam and Emilia have been residents of Evanston for over 50 years. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020