Adam Lowell Johnson, 29, of Anacortes, Washington passed away on Sunday September 27th, 2020 while hiking on Vesper Peak in the Washington Cascades.
Adam was an active duty naval aviator stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. For those who knew Adam, he defied categorization. He was an adventurous naval aviator but also called his grandmothers nearly every week and took every opportunity to see them. He got top grades in biomechanical engineering at Stanford but took time to help those who struggled with their coursework. He moved around for his naval career (Newport, Pensacola, Southeast Texas) but was happiest when he could set down roots in Anacortes, making his own bread and pizza and creating a home.
Outside of his academic and professional achievements, the common thread was his bottomless love, thoughtfulness, and care for those around him, whether his family, his friends, his dorm students at Stanford, his Navy squadron, or his girlfriend Nicole. During his deployment, he used every opportunity to connect with his loved ones back home, not only to share stories from aboard the carrier but also to use his scarce internet time to write emails inquiring about details of their lives back home, big and small.
Born on May 20th, 1991 in Evanston, Illinois and a graduate of New Trier High School, Adam attended Stanford. He earned a BSE with Distinction in 2013 in Biomechanical Engineering and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi. Outside of class, he wrote editorials for the Stanford Daily, performed in operettas, played guitar and piano, taught science education, served as a dorm RA, and as he put it in his Stanford Daily bio, had "intellectual interests [that spanned] dozens of departments." He took pride in bridging Stanford's "fuzzy--techie" divide, taking philosophy and political science courses in addition to his engineering curriculum.
After Stanford, Adam's passion for the outdoors led him to work as a ski instructor in Deer Valley. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2015 via Officer Candidate School. In April of 2018, he earned his Wings of Gold. Adam "Forrest Gronk" would then go on to qualify as an EA-18G Growler pilot, achieve the rank of Lieutenant, and deploy aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in November of 2019 in support of operations in the Middle East. During a 7 month deployment, he accumulated over 170 flight hours and 118 arrested landings while serving with the "World Famous Rooks" of VAQ-137.
He is survived by his parents, Joni and Brian Johnson, his older sister Rebecca Johnson, his younger brother Bruce Johnson, his maternal grandmother, Janice Goldstein, his fraternal grandfather's wife Marcella Johnson, and his girlfriend Nicole Pitt.
He will be buried at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, IL next to his Grandpa Larry after a private ceremony. The service will be livestreamed Monday, October 5th, 1:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Adam's photograph and scroll down to Service Details, the service will be streamed and recorded there. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the following charity that provides service dogs to injured veterans and first responders: America's VetDogs, www.bit.ly/33hfSpO Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.