|
|
Dony, Adam Michael, loving father of Abigail and Emma. Extraordinary son of Catherine Postilion (Martin Lopez) and Alan (Theresa). Good friend of Alicia Redzovic, mother of his children.
Much-loved brother of Erin (Matthew) Murtha, Billy, Brian, Tory P-Lopez, and Alison Lopez. Beloved grandson of Diane Wilmot Postilion, Michael Henry (Rita) Postilion, Susan (Wayne) Dony nee Badzinski, the late James Earl (Janet) Dony, Robert Lopez, and Iris Lopez.
Adored nephew of Michael (Cristen) Postilion, the late Helen (the late Mark) Zerang, Laura Postilion, David (Akie) Postilion, Cara Postilion (Heather Timm), Mark (Layne) Postilion, Shawn Casey, the late Robert Dony, Justin Dony, Jillian Dony, and Margaret Lopez-Blum (Laure Kosey). Cool and funny uncle to Annabelle Murtha, Charlotte Murtha, and Kendrick.
Fond cousin of Tommy (Bella Caetano) Postilion, Mickey Postilion, Tim Postilion, Isaac Timm Postilion, Neveah Timm Postilion, Hina Postilion, Jim Postilion, Daryl Postilion, and the late Joey Postilion. Caring grandnephew of Josephine Postilion. Great friend to George and Georgie Marston, JP (PJ) Halloran, Sean Halloran, Rama Malebranch, Monika Jastrzebska, and many more.
Lifelong musician, who loved to bang on the drums all day, mediocre Nerts player, avid reader, conqueror of Sid Meier's Civilization III, lover of long, leisurely walks, especially with his children.
Logistics Manager at Mairon International Inc.
Visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 3pm to 9pm at Drake & Sons (5303 N Western Ave., Chicago). Procession on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, gather at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Rosehill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Dony Girls Trust Fund, c/o Catherine Postilion, 1055 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite G, Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019