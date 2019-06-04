Addie P. Martin nee Pigg, 91, of Clearwater, FL., formerly of Evanston,IL. passed away peacefully on May 7,2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James L. Martin. Loving mother of William E. (Raquel Valdes) Martin, Jack (Peggy) Martin, Mary C. (Roger Chandler) Martin and Julie J. (Mark) O'Brien. She is survived by her sister Mary P. Hartnett as well as four grandchildren, one great grandchild and many devoted nieces and nephews. Addie was a terrific cook, avid gardener and an outstanding friend.While living in Evanston she was actively involved in the Highland Garden Club, Women's Club, Northminster Presbyterian Church and the Wilmette Yacht Club. A memorial service celebrating Addie's life will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 4:00pm at West End United Methodist Church, Nashville, TN. Interment in Santa Fe, TN. will be private.Since Addie was an active member in garden clubs not only in Evanston but Clearwater as well, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Chicago Botanic Garden. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary