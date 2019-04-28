Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Addie Tilkin Obituary
Addie Tilkin, nee Meyerhoff, age 94, beloved wife and best friend of the late Aaron Tilkin; loving mother of Steve (Lori) Tilkin and Gail (Phil) Walsh; adored Nonny of Jenna and Halley Walsh. Addie loved and appreciated her extended family and friends. The world is a better place because of her generosity of spirit. Service Monday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
