Adelaide A. Green

Adelaide A. Green Obituary
Adelaide A. "Addie" Green nee Curtis, 82, beloved wife of the late Evan; loving mother of Edward (Deborah) Green and Stephanie (Bill) Danielak; cherished grandmother of Kelly, Samantha, Matt and Kaia; loving companion of Buddy. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 1:30 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
