Adelaide E. Bialek, nee Rosenfeld, age 85, passed away April 3, 2020, wife of the late Stephen T.; daughter of the late David and Adelaide (nee Rodstrom) Rosenfeld. Sister of David (Margaret) Rosenfeld, sister-in-law of Lorraine (Peter) Kowalski, Stella (late Eugene) Dudkowski, the late Frank (the late Helen) and the late Eugene. Aunt of David Jr., Jay, Elizabeth, Frank, Thomas, Cathy, Christopher, Philip, Janice, Alyssa, Caroline and their families. Oldest grandchild of the late Morris Rosenfeld, Marine photographer. Adelaide was born in New York City graduating from the Bronx High School of Science, Hunter College and the University of Chicago. She began her career in 1956 as a computer programmer at the Nuclear Development Corporation of America then at the Institute for Air Weapons Research at the University of Chicago. She retired as Technical Director at The Academy of Interscience Methodology. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park at a date and time yet to be determined. Interment Pelham Cemetery, City Island, New York. Donations in Adelaide's name can be made to the Rosenfeld Collection at Mystic Seaport Museum; 75 Greenmanville Ave, Mystic, CT 06355 or the The City Island Nautical Museum; care of the City Island Historical Society, PO Box 82, Bronx, NY 10464.For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020