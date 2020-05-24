Adelaide E. Rick, nee Smith, age 85, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman A. Rick; loving mother of Elizabeth Rick (good friend Don Mathew), Susan (Norman) Kopesky and Norman R. (Linda) Rick; grandmother of Norman (Heather) Kopesky III, Nathaniel (Sara) Kopesky, Molly (good friend Brett Hildebrandt) Urban, Justin (Robyn) Kopesky, Jesse Kopesky, Andrea Rick and Daniel Rick; great grandmother of 9 ½; sister of the late John TL Smith, Jr. and Arthur B. Smith. Private Family Funeral Services have been held and Interment was Private at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Memorials appreciated to Plymouth Place Greg's Place Memory Care Unit, 315 N. LaGrange Road, LaGrange Park, IL 60526. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Adelaide Rick Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.