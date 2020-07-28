1/
Adelaide Mary Gilbert
Adelaide "Addie"Purck Hartnett Gilbert

7/05/1929 - 5/02/2020

Beloved daughter of Edward & Adelaide Purck

Loving wife of John Ira Hartnett and Irving Gilbert.

Born in Chicago, Addie attended St Scholastica High School and College, later becoming a nurse. She also lived in Atlanta Ga,Detroit Mi, Decatur & Niles Il, Tucson Az and finally Arlington Heights Il for the last 15 years. Much loved and missed by her six children, their spouses and partners, six grandchildren and theirs, six great grandchildren, and her many friends and extended family members. Each will remember her in his/her own way and especially for the beauty she created with her colored pens, knitting needles, computer with which memorable greeting cards were produced and her - LAUGH.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
