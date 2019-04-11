|
Adelaide Meskill, 100, of York, Maine and formerly of Wilmette, IL died Tuesday, April 3, 2019.Adelaide was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 3, 1919. Adelaide is survived by her five children: Katie, Tim (Joan), Susan (John), Patty (Chris), Maureen (John); her grandchildren, Jenny (Craig), Maureen, James (Elizabeth), Brian (Erin), Maggie, Emily, Seth (Sophia), Nelle (Chris), Marcia and Tammy (Jason); her great grandchildren, Josie, Brendan, William, Kamryn, Avery, Calvin, Otto, Amelia, Flynn, Noah and Evan.Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019