Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
4 Barrell Ln.
York, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Meskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide Meskill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adelaide Meskill Obituary
Adelaide Meskill, 100, of York, Maine and formerly of Wilmette, IL died Tuesday, April 3, 2019.Adelaide was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 3, 1919. Adelaide is survived by her five children: Katie, Tim (Joan), Susan (John), Patty (Chris), Maureen (John); her grandchildren, Jenny (Craig), Maureen, James (Elizabeth), Brian (Erin), Maggie, Emily, Seth (Sophia), Nelle (Chris), Marcia and Tammy (Jason); her great grandchildren, Josie, Brendan, William, Kamryn, Avery, Calvin, Otto, Amelia, Flynn, Noah and Evan.Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now