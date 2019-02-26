|
Adele A. Stankus nee Oboikovitz. Beloved wife of Albert Stankus. Loving mother of John (Mary) Stankus, Robert (Donna) Stankus, Bill (Bernadette) Stankus, Barb (Steve) Crum, & Michael (Barb) Stankus. Cherished grandmother of 10 & great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Mary, Agnes, James, Larry, & Kenneth. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Adele loved flowers, gardening and adored her grandchildren. She had exceptional luck at the casino. Adele worked at Holy Cross Hospital for 18 years and served as an Auxiliary volunteer with recognition for 10,000 hours of service thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019