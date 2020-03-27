|
Adele Gidwitz, nee Bretzfeld, age 102, of Highland Park, beloved wife of the late Willard Gidwitz; loving mother of John Gidwitz and Linda Boyd Gidwitz, Richard and Judy Gidwitz, Susan Gidwitz and Gail Freeman, and the late Paul Gidwitz; adored Grammy of Adam Gidwitz and Lauren Mancia, Zachary Gidwitz and Pai Liu Gidwitz, and Bruno Freeman; proud great grandmother of Eleanor and Julia; devoted daughter of the late Max Bretzfeld and the late Marguerite Bretzfeld Eger; treasured aunt and friend to many. Adele was lovingly cared for by Jackie, Jolanta, Bonnie, Lucy, Niki, Kasia, and Leslie and her devoted granddog Phoebe. Graveside service Friday is private. Contributions to The Adele and Willard Gidwitz Print and Drawing Fund, The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020