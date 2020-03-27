Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Gidwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Gidwitz

Add a Memory
Adele Gidwitz Obituary
Adele Gidwitz, nee Bretzfeld, age 102, of Highland Park, beloved wife of the late Willard Gidwitz; loving mother of John Gidwitz and Linda Boyd Gidwitz, Richard and Judy Gidwitz, Susan Gidwitz and Gail Freeman, and the late Paul Gidwitz; adored Grammy of Adam Gidwitz and Lauren Mancia, Zachary Gidwitz and Pai Liu Gidwitz, and Bruno Freeman; proud great grandmother of Eleanor and Julia; devoted daughter of the late Max Bretzfeld and the late Marguerite Bretzfeld Eger; treasured aunt and friend to many. Adele was lovingly cared for by Jackie, Jolanta, Bonnie, Lucy, Niki, Kasia, and Leslie and her devoted granddog Phoebe. Graveside service Friday is private. Contributions to The Adele and Willard Gidwitz Print and Drawing Fund, The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now