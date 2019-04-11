Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Adele Gilford Obituary
Adele Gilford, nee Miller, 92. Beloved wife of the late Ronald M.; devoted mother of Steven (Anne) Gilford, Lori Kaplan (Marc Cohen), and Cathy (Robert III) Colgan; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Ernest) Chang, Zachary (Kiele Sanchez) Gilford, Eliza Gilford (Stephen) Fox, Cassidy, Polly, and Lucy Colgan, and Samuel Kaplan; proud great-grandmother of Cole and Tesla Chang and Zeppelin Gilford; dear sister of the late Oscar (late Clarice) and the late Ruth Miller; will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service Sunday, April 14, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, www.plannedparenthood.org, or the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
