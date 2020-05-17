Adele Goldberg
Adele Goldberg, nee Goldman, 93, beloved wife and best friend for 64 years of the late Edward Goldberg; devoted mother of Barbara (Lawrence) Mermelstein and the late Gail Goldberg; proud and adoring Bubbie of Jordan Mermelstein, Dori Mermelstein, and Samantha Dobrin; loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Dora Goldman; caring sister of the late Dinah (the late Al) Berman and the late Albert (the late Shayne) Goldman; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend of many. She will be greatly missed. Adele possessed a larger than life personality, she was always put together beautifully, had a great sense of humor, and truly cared about others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kadima, 15999 W. Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076. A private service will be held. Adele's family will be having a Shivah via Zoom. For the zoom link and other information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
