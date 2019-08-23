Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Adele Hamilton Obituary
Adele Hamilton, nee Carlson, age of 96 years young, of Brookfield, passed into eternal life on Monday, August 19, 2019. Adored wife of the late Allen Hamilton. Loving mother of Cheryl (Roger) Albert, Jeanette (Rick) Slamp, Donna Lockey and the late Ronald Hamilton; devoted grandmother of Jenny, Amy, Colleen, Mandy, Marcie, Gina, Ryan, Ricky, Lindsey, T.J., and the late Michael; great grandmother of 22; sister of the late Kenneth (Lillian) Carlson; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Interment Private Ridgewood Cemetery. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
