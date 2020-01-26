|
Adele Joseph, nee Kaplan, 99. Beloved wife of the late Victor; devoted mother of Karan (Norman) Weinberg, Robert L. Joseph, and James S. Joseph; cherished grandmother of Max (Craig Seip) Weinberg and the late Sarah Weinberg; proud great-grandmother of Mosi and Sally. The family would like to thank Adele's dedicated caregivers Lisa and Helen. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020