1/
Adele Lietuvninkas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adele Lietuvninkas, Nee Juska. June 24, 2020. Age 88. Devoted wife of the late Kazimieras Lietuvninkas. Loving mother of Vytenis(Elzyte) Lietuvninkas, Gintaras(Dalia) Lietuvninkas, and Zibute(late Pranas) Pranckevicius. Cherished grandmother of Julius, Andrius, Lina, Vija, and Dovas Lietuvninkas, and Emilija and Alena Pranckevicius. Beloved sister of the late Jonas Juska.Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at Nativity B. V.M. Church, 2700 W. 69th St., Chicago, Il. 60629. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Children's Gate to Learning or Sunlight Orphan Aid and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Nativity B. V.M. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity B. V.M. Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved