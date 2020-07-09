Adele Lietuvninkas, Nee Juska. June 24, 2020. Age 88. Devoted wife of the late Kazimieras Lietuvninkas. Loving mother of Vytenis(Elzyte) Lietuvninkas, Gintaras(Dalia) Lietuvninkas, and Zibute(late Pranas) Pranckevicius. Cherished grandmother of Julius, Andrius, Lina, Vija, and Dovas Lietuvninkas, and Emilija and Alena Pranckevicius. Beloved sister of the late Jonas Juska.Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at Nativity B. V.M. Church, 2700 W. 69th St., Chicago, Il. 60629. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to Children's Gate to Learning or Sunlight Orphan Aid and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com