Adele P. Kleine


1924 - 2020
Adele P. Kleine (nee Pincus), age 95. Born in Chicago, Illinois July 11, 1924. Beloved wife of the late Alexander E. Kleine. Loving mother of Susan (Jack) Genicoff and Nancy Kleine (Larry) Kekst. Loving sister of late Phyllis Pincus Degginger. Beloved grandmother to Jamie (Jeff) Simon, Jason (Tara) Sussman, Carolyn Ross, Allison Ross, Pamela Kekst, Hailey Greenfield and Dara (Adam) Singer. Dear great grandmother of Zachary and Tyler Simon, Jaxon Sussman, Ava Greenfield, and Austin and Ellie Singer. Dear sister-in-law of Harry Klein. Adele's family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to all of her caregivers, and to the staff of North Shore Place and Accord Hospice. A graduate of Northwestern University, Adele became a Master Gardener, Teacher and Floral Judge for the State of Illinois. She earned a teaching degree from the Misho Kai School of Japanese Floral Arts. She also earned a Certificate in Ornamental Plant Materials from the Chicago Botanic Garden, where she was involved from its inception as a teacher from the 1960's. She volunteered for many years at the Chicago Botanic Gardens, and was devoted to the Lenhardt Library. Expanding her career as a writer, she joined the Garden Writers Association and traveled the world. She wrote stories for National Gardener, Garden Design and American Gardener. She was also a contributing writer and the Q and A columnist for Chicagoland Gardening for 15 years. Services were held. Memorial contributions to the Chicago Botanic Garden Lenhardt Library Rare Book Fund, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, https://www.chicagobotanic.org/library/rarebooks) or North Shore Congregation Israel Adult Education Fund, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022. (https://www.nsci.org/payment.php) Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie Chapel, 847-229-8822 (www.cjfinfo.com).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
