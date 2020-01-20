|
Adele Smith, nee Sewell, age 101, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loving family on January 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Seymour, and brothers Jerome and Norman Sewell; loving mother of Deborah Smith (Jim DiLorenzo); adored and adoring grandmother of Julius and Leo DiLorenzo; beloved "auntie" of Barbara, Pammy, Leslie; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver, Maria. Adele was a proud "Rough Rider" and graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1936. Donations may be made to Roosevelt High School, for details, email [email protected], or to WTTW Channel 11, www.wttw.com. Service Wednesday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Arrangements by Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020