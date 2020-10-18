Adele Wexler (née Levy) age 94, March 18, 1926 - October 14, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend to the late Harold Wexler married 56 wonderful years; loving mother of Gayle (Lonny) Siegel, Tina Wexler, the late Jerry Wexler and the late David Wexler; adored Grandma of Ross (Heather) Siegel, Gary (Jamie) Siegel, Stacy (Aaron) Zeid, Robby (Jennifer) Siegel, Aaron (Suzanna) Wexler, Dana Wexler, Jordan Wexler, Ryan Wexler, Parker Wexler, Samantha LaValliere and Alex LaValliere; proud great-grandmother of Hayden, Isabelle, Brenden, Scarlett, Brody, Avery and Hudson Siegel, Olivia and Max Kalish, Sophie Zeid, Harlen and Alden Wexler. Adele was a treasured aunt and friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.