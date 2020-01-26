|
Adele Zaveduk (nee Laznowski) of Northbrook, IL died peacefully at home on January 23, 2020. She was 82 years old. Adele was born in August of 1937 in Paris, France. During World War II Adele and her sister Josette were hidden with a non-Jewish family before her parents were deported by the Nazis. After the war she moved to Argentina, where she met her husband Benjamin, and the first of their 2 children were born. The family moved to the Chicago area in 1963. She was a strong life force packaged in a tiny body. She played tennis, loved the theater, opera, and the symphony, and watched foreign-language mysteries on TV. She made sure no one was left out of a conversation. She made a mean brisket, her flan and chocolate mousse were the highlights of many meals, and she knitted scraps of yarn into beautiful blankets for hospitalized children. She always read the last page of a book first. While Adele did not define herself by her wartime experiences, she felt that sharing her story could help in the fight against hate and intolerance. She was involved in the establishment of the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Her life story was published in several books. Over the years she spoke to thousands of school children. Adele is survived by her husband Benjamin, sons Victor (Barb) and Mitchell (Abra); her grandchildren Kaylee and Maya; her brother Henri (Barbara), her sisters Josette Laznowski (Jaime Graievsky) and Sylvia Frydman (Daniel Gabe); numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and an extended family of dear friends. Chapel service Mon, Jan 27, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020