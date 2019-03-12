Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Adeline A. Kwak

Adeline A. Kwak Obituary
July 18, 1924–March 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Elaine (Tom) Belko and Kathe (Tim) Sterk. Cherished Nana of Hilary (Tom) Tully and Meggan Sterk (fiancé of Joe LaRocco). Dear sister of Lillian Czyzewski, the late Matt, Lottie (Casimir) Szkodzinski, Edward (Stephanie), and Therese (Phil) Schmidt. Aunt of 7 nieces and 4 nephews. Sweet grandma to several grand-doggos past and present. Much of Adeline's life centered on her beloved St. Joseph School and Church in the Back of the Yards neighborhood where she continued to volunteer even after moving away. She loved just being around children, many of whom fondly called her "Mrs. K". Visitation Wednesday 8:00 am until time of prayers 10:00 am at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation to the at would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
