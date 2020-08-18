1/1
Adeline Cohn
Adeline (Ostrin) Cohn, age 104, had a long and happy life filled with love for family and friends. Always positive and full of humor, when friends died, she said that the secret to growing older is making younger friends. Adeline baked her famous chocolate cake for all celebrations into her late 90s. She had an uncanny ability to lift the spirits of her friends, family and all those whose lives she touched. Predeceased by her husband Bernard D. Cohn, her sisters Mary Ostrin and Rose (the late Clarence) Siegel, and her brothers Albert and Lloyd (the late Lil) Ostrin. Loving mother of Larry (Pearl) Cohn and Donna (Tom) Stone. Beloved grandmother of Kim (Ken Wexler) Stone, Tom Jr. (Iris) Stone, Lisa (David Emmert) Cohn, Beth (Robert Mueller) Cohn. Adoring and adored great grandmother of Sage and Raif Wexler and Daniel and Hannah Stone. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friend to many. A special thank you to her dear friend Florencia (Lot) Casanova and the staff at the Vi for taking such good care of Adeline in recent years. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment will be private. Service August 19th, 10 AM at graveside. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit www.cjfinfo.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Union of Concerned Scientists, www.ucsusa.org or Chicago Foundation for Women, www.CFW.org would be appreciated. For more information please call Chicago Jewish Funerals at 847.229.8822.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit www.cjfinfo.com
