Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Adeline Galuszka
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Convent
11400 Theresa Dr
Lemont, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Convent
11400 Theresa Dr
Lemont, IL
Adeline F. Galuszka


1920 - 2019
Adeline F. Galuszka Obituary
Adeline F. "Del" Galuszka, age 99, of Lemont, completed her Earthly Mission, December 19, 2019. Daughter of the late John (late Agata) Les; loving wife of the late Joseph Galuszka; cherished mother of Sr. M. Helene O.S.F. and Rita Ryan; sister of the late Anne (late Walter) Kasprzyk, late Chester (Helen) Les, late Richard (Geri) Les, late Ted (Emily) Galuszka, and the late Ed Galuszka; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Convent, 11400 Theresa Dr. Lemont, IL 60439. Entombment will take place privately. The family would prefer small living plants instead of flowers. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019
