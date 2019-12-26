|
Adeline F. "Del" Galuszka, age 99, of Lemont, completed her Earthly Mission, December 19, 2019. Daughter of the late John (late Agata) Les; loving wife of the late Joseph Galuszka; cherished mother of Sr. M. Helene O.S.F. and Rita Ryan; sister of the late Anne (late Walter) Kasprzyk, late Chester (Helen) Les, late Richard (Geri) Les, late Ted (Emily) Galuszka, and the late Ed Galuszka; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Convent, 11400 Theresa Dr. Lemont, IL 60439. Entombment will take place privately. The family would prefer small living plants instead of flowers. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019